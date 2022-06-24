Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] closed the trading session at $77.91 on 06/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.36, while the highest price level was $78.145. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.71 percent and weekly performance of 4.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, CL reached to a volume of 4653678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CL stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 78 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 205.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 76.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.01, while it was recorded at 75.30 for the last single week of trading, and 78.30 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 3.96%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50,532 million, or 81.10% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,195,703, which is approximately 0.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,575,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.09 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.79 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 0.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

680 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 35,885,299 shares. Additionally, 786 investors decreased positions by around 36,431,449 shares, while 341 investors held positions by with 588,584,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,901,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,390,992 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 1,839,024 shares during the same period.