uniQure N.V. [QURE] Is Currently 26.97 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] price surged by 26.97 percent to reach at $4.15. The company report on June 23, 2022 that uniQure Announces Update on Low-Dose Cohort in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bar Chart.

~ Treatment generally well-tolerated with no significant safety issues related to AMT-130 in treated patients through one year of follow-up ~.

A sum of 4265099 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 556.02K shares. uniQure N.V. shares reached a high of $19.5897 and dropped to a low of $17.01 until finishing in the latest session at $19.54.

The one-year QURE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.67. The average equity rating for QURE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on uniQure N.V. [QURE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QURE shares is $52.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QURE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for uniQure N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QURE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for QURE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.90.

QURE Stock Performance Analysis:

uniQure N.V. [QURE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.78. With this latest performance, QURE shares gained by 46.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.67 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.17, while it was recorded at 15.56 for the last single week of trading, and 22.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into uniQure N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and uniQure N.V. [QURE] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.37 and a Gross Margin at +93.84. uniQure N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 57.34.

uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

uniQure N.V. [QURE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $590 million, or 85.50% of QURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QURE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,366,736, which is approximately 1.699% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,793,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.38 million in QURE stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $50.02 million in QURE stock with ownership of nearly 65.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in uniQure N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ:QURE] by around 6,935,497 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 6,332,900 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 25,069,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,337,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QURE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,368,740 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,262,290 shares during the same period.