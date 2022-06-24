UiPath Inc. [PATH] is -54.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a high on 06/22/22, posting a 1.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.61. The company report on June 16, 2022 that UiPath Issues 2021 Impact Report.

Report provides baseline metrics for newly-public Company reflecting commitment to ESG issues that drive long-term value for shareholders.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today released its 2021 Impact Report, which provides information about the Company’s progress against key environmental, social, governance (ESG) indicators, including those related to environmental sustainability, employees and communities, product impact, and corporate governance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6124900 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 6.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $10.13 billion, with 541.90 million shares outstanding and 340.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 6124900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $29.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.48. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.15, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 36.30 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 46.34%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $4,698 million, or 53.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33,600,948, which is approximately 24.897% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,800,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.65 million in PATH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $433.06 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly -36.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 37,481,463 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 64,056,576 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 142,365,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,903,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,191,702 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 26,254,755 shares during the same period.