Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] fell -48.51% so far this year. What now?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TIRX] gained 18.64% or 0.14 points to close at $0.86 with a heavy trading volume of 7015697 shares. The company report on June 6, 2022 that TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 31, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that it is a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from April 18, 2022 to May 27, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

It opened the trading session at $0.75, the shares rose to $1.33 and dropped to $0.725, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIRX points out that the company has recorded -46.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 101.51K shares, TIRX reached to a volume of 7015697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for TIRX stock

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, TIRX shares gained by 24.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7965, while it was recorded at 0.7615 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7828 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.48% of TIRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIRX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 69,500, which is approximately 44.792% of the company’s market cap and around 33.32% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 29,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in TIRX stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $3000.0 in TIRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TIRX] by around 25,353 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 61,033 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIRX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,853 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 52,286 shares during the same period.