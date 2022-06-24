Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Is Currently -0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] closed the trading session at $9.64 on 06/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.295, while the highest price level was $9.69. The company report on June 2, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the 339-room The Confidante Miami Beach (the “Hotel”) for a purchase price of $232 million, or $684,000 per key. The Company will invest approximately $60 million to reposition the Hotel into a premiere beachfront resort under Hyatt’s luxury, lifestyle Andaz brand. Upon completion of the renovation, Sunstone will own a well-located, fully renovated, beachfront resort at a highly attractive all-in basis. The Company expects the Hotel will generate an 8% to 9% stabilized net operating income yield on the total investment in the Hotel, including the planned repositioning. The renovation program will begin in phases, starting in the fourth quarter of 2022 with completion expected to occur in the first half of 2024 when the Hotel will debut as Andaz Miami Beach.

The Company expects the Hotel will generate $3.5 to $4.0 million of EBITDA during its ownership period in 2022. The acquisition was funded from available cash and with $140 million of proceeds received from the Company’s previously undrawn revolving credit facility. Together with the expected funding for the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 25% joint venture interest in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront which is expected to close by the end of June, the Company anticipates having an outstanding credit facility balance at the end of the second quarter of approximately $240 million. Based on the Company’s anticipated leverage ratio as of the end of the second quarter, borrowings on the credit facility are expected to bear interest at the rate of one-month LIBOR plus 1.50%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.82 percent and weekly performance of -10.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, SHO reached to a volume of 3842386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SHO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

SHO stock trade performance evaluation

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.96 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23 and a Gross Margin at +0.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,170 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,190,534, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,441,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.67 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $96.08 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 6.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 47,213,448 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 43,906,503 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 133,318,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,438,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,900,840 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,455,112 shares during the same period.