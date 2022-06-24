Stifel lifts FedEx Corporation [FDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] loss -0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $228.13 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2022 that FedEx Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Additional Earnings Momentum Expected During Fiscal 2023.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the quarter ended May 31 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):.

FedEx Corporation represents 261.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.95 billion with the latest information. FDX stock price has been found in the range of $224.36 to $230.245.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 4139227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $287.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $330 to $345. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $312, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FDX stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 338 to 343.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 8.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.65, while it was recorded at 228.58 for the last single week of trading, and 230.59 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 12.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $42,482 million, or 73.10% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,784,798, which is approximately 2.144% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,328,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.77 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 828 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 13,015,352 shares. Additionally, 693 investors decreased positions by around 14,136,233 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 158,343,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,495,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,625,413 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 2,568,910 shares during the same period.