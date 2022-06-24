Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] is -59.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] traded at a high on 06/23/22, posting a 5.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.61. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Smartsheet Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

First quarter total revenue grew 44% year over year to $168.3 million.

First quarter net operating cash flow was negative $5.1 million, net free cash flow was negative $9.1 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3987458 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Smartsheet Inc. stands at 6.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.51%.

The market cap for SMAR stock reached $3.97 billion, with 128.52 million shares outstanding and 125.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, SMAR reached a trading volume of 3987458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $56.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $85, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on SMAR stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SMAR shares from 80 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

How has SMAR stock performed recently?

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.59, while it was recorded at 29.46 for the last single week of trading, and 58.30 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.85 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.87.

Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

There are presently around $3,468 million, or 90.70% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 15,316,599, which is approximately 11.202% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,326,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.6 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $205.36 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly -1.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 15,095,010 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 14,162,351 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 86,065,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,322,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,557,496 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 6,528,109 shares during the same period.