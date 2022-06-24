RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $20

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.48 at the close of the session, down -1.69%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for Second Quarter of 2022.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

The Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend is payable on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock is now -24.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RLJ Stock saw the intraday high of $10.76 and lowest of $10.195 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.22, which means current price is +2.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 4679913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $18.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RLJ shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 91.39.

How has RLJ stock performed recently?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.99 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.18, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.86 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.37 and a Gross Margin at -0.32. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.67.

Insider trade positions for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $1,675 million, or 95.60% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,015,428, which is approximately 2.118% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,522,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.41 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $158.4 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly -23.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 16,189,294 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 13,314,677 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 127,635,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,139,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,146,777 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,560,570 shares during the same period.