Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN] fell -73.29% so far this year. What now?

Rain Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RAIN] gained 32.82% or 0.85 points to close at $3.44 with a heavy trading volume of 4597434 shares. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Rain Therapeutics to Present on Milademetan at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will be presenting three posters highlighting its oral mouse double minute 2 (MDM2) inhibitor, milademetan, at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, Illinois, June 3–7, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.89, the shares rose to $4.39 and dropped to $2.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RAIN points out that the company has recorded -73.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 76.14K shares, RAIN reached to a volume of 4597434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAIN shares is $16.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rain Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Rain Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on RAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rain Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

Trading performance analysis for RAIN stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.41. With this latest performance, RAIN shares gained by 32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.37.

Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rain Therapeutics Inc. [RAIN]

There are presently around $39 million, or 83.60% of RAIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAIN stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,526,729, which is approximately 19.235% of the company’s market cap and around 15.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,483,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.43 million in RAIN stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $6.03 million in RAIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rain Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Rain Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RAIN] by around 995,330 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,268,240 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,628,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,891,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAIN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,360 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 151,178 shares during the same period.