Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $8

Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ: RDUS] surged by $1.93 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.86 during the day while it closed the day at $10.84. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Radius Health Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital.

Transaction delivers immediate value and liquidity to Radius shareholders.

Result of nine-month strategic review process by the Radius Board to maximize shareholder value.

Radius Health Inc. stock has also gained 49.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RDUS stock has inclined by 26.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 57.10% and gained 56.65% year-on date.

The market cap for RDUS stock reached $519.67 million, with 47.44 million shares outstanding and 47.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 852.93K shares, RDUS reached a trading volume of 9551807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDUS shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDUS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Radius Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Radius Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $7, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RDUS stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RDUS shares from 33 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Health Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40.

RDUS stock trade performance evaluation

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.52. With this latest performance, RDUS shares gained by 79.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.66 for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.62 and a Gross Margin at +91.52. Radius Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.51.

Radius Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radius Health Inc. go to 29.60%.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $474 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDUS stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 8,318,714, which is approximately 7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,959,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.01 million in RDUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $34.37 million in RDUS stock with ownership of nearly -11.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ:RDUS] by around 8,989,655 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,432,500 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 37,752,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,175,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDUS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,784,174 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,584,087 shares during the same period.