R. F. Lafferty slashes price target on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] – find out why.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] gained 13.77% on the last trading session, reaching $1.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Lordstown Motors Stockholders Elect Two New Independent Directors.

Appoints Daniel Ninivaggi as Chairman of the Board.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, announced today that at its annual meeting of stockholders, Joseph B. Anderson, Jr., Laura J. Soave and Angela Strand were elected as independent directors. Mr. Anderson and Ms. Soave are new directors, and each has extensive experience in the global automotive industry. Incumbent director Ms. Strand is joining the Compensation Committee, Mr. Anderson will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Ms. Soave will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. represents 196.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $360.77 million with the latest information. RIDE stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $1.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 7263795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for RIDE stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.15. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0422, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6553 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $96 million, or 28.80% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,949,513, which is approximately 4.05% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,111,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 million in RIDE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $11.99 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 21.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 8,385,762 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,767,494 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 43,128,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,282,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,950,434 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 747,502 shares during the same period.