Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $7

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] traded at a low on 06/23/22, posting a -1.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.66. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Mindmed Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), announces the voting results of the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3494042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stands at 7.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.85%.

The market cap for MNMD stock reached $277.14 million, with 420.74 million shares outstanding and 371.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 3494042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67.

How has MNMD stock performed recently?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by -16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.08 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8328, while it was recorded at 0.6936 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4914 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.53.

Insider trade positions for Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]

There are presently around $32 million, or 13.45% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,434,210, which is approximately -3.7% of the company’s market cap and around 12.49% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,145,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.11 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.89 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 4,093,575 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 6,040,912 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 38,158,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,293,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,250,798 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,418,097 shares during the same period.