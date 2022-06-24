Market cap of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] reaches 10.42B – now what?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] traded at a low on 06/23/22, posting a -1.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.94. The company report on June 22, 2022 that The SpringHill Company and Interpublic Group form Joint Venture.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Partnership Connects IPG Agencies with Diverse Creators and Changemakers to Create Ideas for Brands that Inspire Action.

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and The SpringHill Company, the Emmy award-winning media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter, today announced the formation of a joint venture, IPG x The SpringHill Company. This partnership will bring IPG clients together with The SpringHill Company’s community of diverse and influential creators, emerging talent and modern changemakers to create culturally-relevant and purpose-driven content, partnerships, experiences and products that bring to life The SpringHill Company’s mission to empower greatness in every individual. IPG’s portfolio of creative, media and marketing services specialists will leverage this joint venture to enhance their short- and long-form creative content for brand marketers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4576751 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $10.42 billion, with 394.50 million shares outstanding and 391.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 4576751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $42, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on IPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.82 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.75, while it was recorded at 27.00 for the last single week of trading, and 35.12 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $10,624 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,707,617, which is approximately 2.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,519,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $915.82 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -13.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 28,799,273 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 32,551,199 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 328,800,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,151,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,893,314 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,716,550 shares during the same period.