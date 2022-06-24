Market Analysts see RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] gained 0.23% or 0.0 points to close at $0.77 with a heavy trading volume of 55600960 shares. The company report on June 23, 2022 that RedHill Biopharma Announces Q1/22 Highlights: On Track for Positive Cash from Operations in H2/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Targeting positive cash from operations to start during H2/22[1].

Focus on earlier achievement of operational profitability thanks to a recently implemented comprehensive cost reduction plan, with expected operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.

It opened the trading session at $1.02, the shares rose to $1.02 and dropped to $0.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RDHL points out that the company has recorded -69.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 568.30K shares, RDHL reached to a volume of 55600960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for RDHL stock

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.76. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -24.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2711, while it was recorded at 0.6953 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8966 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.61 and a Gross Margin at +42.39. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -860.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.12.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.00% of RDHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 1,950,002, which is approximately 0.745% of the company’s market cap and around 12.96% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 861,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in RDHL stocks shares; and GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, currently with $0.28 million in RDHL stock with ownership of nearly 15.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 1,049,912 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,180,585 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 2,436,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,666,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 888,662 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 819,104 shares during the same period.