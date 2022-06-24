Market Analysts see ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] falling to $6. Time to buy?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.37 during the day while it closed the day at $4.37. The company report on June 13, 2022 that ImmunoGen Announces Research Collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics to Develop Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates.

Companies to Research Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) to Address Cancers of High Unmet Need.

Collaboration to Utilize ImmunoGen’s ADC Linker-Payload Technology Directed to Targets Identified by OBT; Each Company May Select a Number of Preclinical Programs for Internal Development.

ImmunoGen Inc. stock has also gained 29.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IMGN stock has declined by -1.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.57% and lost -41.11% year-on date.

The market cap for IMGN stock reached $859.88 million, with 253.26 million shares outstanding and 219.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 3467144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

IMGN stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.67. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 22.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.80 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $811 million, or 89.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,741,458, which is approximately 7.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,432,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.53 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.55 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 29,971,881 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 23,361,450 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 141,159,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,493,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,072,235 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,900,911 shares during the same period.