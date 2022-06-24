Market Analysts see Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.88%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust Issues Statement.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement regarding the press release and presentation issued by Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC on June 16, 2022:.

Healthcare Realty remains focused on executing the combination with Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA). The transaction brings together two of the largest owners of medical office buildings to create the preeminent, pure-play medical office building REIT. The combined company will have unmatched market scale in concentrated clusters, meaningful corporate and operational synergies, a larger development pipeline, and a strengthened balance sheet with enhanced liquidity and improved access to capital. The transaction is expected to be accretive through near-term expense synergies, with additional value from operational upside through scaled platforms.

Over the last 12 months, HR stock dropped by -13.75%. The one-year Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.06. The average equity rating for HR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.14 billion, with 148.96 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, HR stock reached a trading volume of 4011063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

HR Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.00, while it was recorded at 26.67 for the last single week of trading, and 29.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +22.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

HR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,233 million, or 76.40% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,207,069, which is approximately 2.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,987,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.28 million in HR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $230.33 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 10.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 38,156,660 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 20,026,018 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 103,262,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,445,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,055,980 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,141,538 shares during the same period.