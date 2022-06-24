Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] fell -41.02% so far this year. What now?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.71%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the Alliance Global Partners Summer Healthcare Conference.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that President and CEO Robert E. Hoffman will present a corporate overview at the Alliance Global Partners Summer Healthcare Conference. The conference is being held virtually on June 21 – 22, 2022.

Mr. Hoffman will be available for one-on-one meetings. For more information, please contact your registered AGP representative or agpevents@allianceg.com.

Over the last 12 months, KTRA stock dropped by -86.57%. The one-year Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.71. The average equity rating for KTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.45 million, with 49.13 million shares outstanding and 44.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, KTRA stock reached a trading volume of 6824852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.71. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 97.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.35 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2233, while it was recorded at 0.2396 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5475 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,417,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 663,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in KTRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 9.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 130,194 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 572,970 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,769,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,473,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,293 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 392,420 shares during the same period.