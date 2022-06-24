KB Home [KBH] Stock trading around $28.49 per share: What’s Next?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] jumped around 2.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.49 at the close of the session, up 8.62%. The company report on June 22, 2022 that KB Home Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Total Revenues Increased 19% to $1.72 Billion; Diluted Earnings Per Share Grew 55% to $2.32Operating Income Margin Improved 410 Basis Points to 15.4%; Gross Margin Increased to 25.3%Net Order Value Up 4% to $2.12 Billion; Ending Backlog Value Up 43% to $6.12 Billion.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported results for its second quarter ended May 31, 2022.

KB Home stock is now -36.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KBH Stock saw the intraday high of $28.835 and lowest of $27.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.20, which means current price is +14.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, KBH reached a trading volume of 5734261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KB Home [KBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $46.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KBH shares from 64 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

How has KBH stock performed recently?

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.27, while it was recorded at 26.39 for the last single week of trading, and 38.28 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for KB Home [KBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 9.90%.

Insider trade positions for KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $2,061 million, or 92.70% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,272,891, which is approximately -3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,970,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.08 million in KBH stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $102.18 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 2.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 8,765,257 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 10,165,279 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 59,643,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,573,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,966,063 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,760,765 shares during the same period.