Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Revenue clocked in at $234.20 million, down -20.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] traded at a high on 06/23/22, posting a 6.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.13. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 136,700 shares of Karyopharm’s common stock and an aggregate of 90,700 restricted stock units (RSUs) to 18 newly-hired employees. These equity awards were granted as of May 31, 2022 (the Grant Date) pursuant to the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each of the stock options has an exercise price of $6.28 per share, the closing price of Karyopharm’s common stock on May 31, 2022. Each stock option will vest over four years, with 25% of the total number of shares underlying the stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s employment commencement date and 1/48th of the total number of shares vesting monthly thereafter. Each RSU award will vest over four years, with 25% percent of the shares underlying the RSU award vesting on each of the four consecutive anniversaries of the applicable employee’s employment commencement date. The vesting of each inducement award is subject to the employee’s continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Karyopharm through the applicable vesting dates. In addition, each stock option and RSU award will be immediately exercisable in full if, on or prior to the first anniversary of the consummation of a “change in control event,” the employee’s employment is terminated for “good reason” by the employee or terminated without “cause” by Karyopharm (as such terms are defined in the applicable stock option or RSU agreement).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3543191 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.35%.

The market cap for KPTI stock reached $380.80 million, with 77.57 million shares outstanding and 72.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 3543191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KPTI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KPTI shares from 17 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.75. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.33 and a Gross Margin at +98.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $340 million, or 90.30% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,966,701, which is approximately 98.9% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,927,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.05 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $26.98 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 2.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 22,843,527 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 12,425,850 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 35,561,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,831,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,485,608 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,946,179 shares during the same period.