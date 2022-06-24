JP Morgan lifts The9 Limited [NCTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The9 Limited [NASDAQ: NCTY] price surged by 9.09 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on May 11, 2022 that The9 Limited and SolarCoin, a Kyrgyzstan Cryptomining Company, Signed Contract on Purchase of Computing Center.

The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited and Kyrgyzstan enterprise SolarCoin LLC (hereinafter referred to as “SolarCoin”) have signed a Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) regarding a block chain computing center in Kyrgyzstan, pursuant to which The9 will obtain 31.5MW electricity capacity for the deployment of its 7,500 Antminer S19J Bitcoin mining machines contributing approximately 675PH/s hash power. The parties are looking forward to complete the construction work and have the computing center powered on around the end of July 2022. The expected electricity cost of the computing center is US$0.05/kWh.

According to the Agreement, The9 will acquire the ownership of transformers with a capacity of 31.5 MW along with the supporting low voltage equipment, plant and its internal supporting facilities (high voltage excluded), network equipment as well as the right to use the high voltage equipment and land in perpetuity.

A sum of 11330864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 318.67K shares. The9 Limited shares reached a high of $1.96 and dropped to a low of $1.31 until finishing in the latest session at $1.44.

Guru’s Opinion on The9 Limited [NCTY]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The9 Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2009, representing the official price target for The9 Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on NCTY stock. On January 27, 2009, analysts increased their price target for NCTY shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The9 Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

NCTY Stock Performance Analysis:

The9 Limited [NCTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, NCTY shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for The9 Limited [NCTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8522, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1284 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The9 Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The9 Limited [NCTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.21. The9 Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -302.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.87.

The9 Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The9 Limited [NCTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.40% of NCTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCTY stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 587,228, which is approximately 3.768% of the company’s market cap and around 45.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 561,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in NCTY stocks shares; and QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD, currently with $0.11 million in NCTY stock with ownership of nearly 335.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The9 Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in The9 Limited [NASDAQ:NCTY] by around 676,697 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 415,268 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 616,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,708,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCTY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 243,556 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 362,035 shares during the same period.