Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Revenue clocked in at $6.63 billion, down -29.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.33%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Hilton Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings and Mars Petcare Partnership to More Than 4,600 Hotels Across the U.S. and Canada.

Seven Hilton brands and nearly 85% of all Hilton properties in the U.S. now pet-friendly, with innovative support from Mars Petcare available to travelers and their pets.

As demand for traveling with pets continues to rise, a recent survey revealed that 70%1 of Americans plan to travel this summer, and more than two-thirds of American pet owners cite mental health benefits like stress relief and giving a sense of security as key reasons to bring their pets along when they travel.

Over the last 12 months, HLT stock dropped by -12.06%. The one-year Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.41. The average equity rating for HLT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.53 billion, with 279.00 million shares outstanding and 273.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, HLT stock reached a trading volume of 3700806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $156.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $135 to $136. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $169 to $179, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 126 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 69.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.38 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.41, while it was recorded at 113.74 for the last single week of trading, and 142.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 48.40%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,402 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,683,918, which is approximately 2.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,226,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in HLT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.61 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 46.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 29,469,529 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 33,100,829 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 208,826,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,396,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,588,108 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,238 shares during the same period.