General Mills Inc. [GIS] Is Currently 1.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $68.98 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2022 that General Mills Completes Acquisition of TNT Crust.

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced it has completed the acquisition of TNT Crust. TNT Crust is a manufacturer of high-quality frozen pizza crusts for regional and national pizza chains, foodservice distributors, and retail outlets. TNT Crust was a portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital.

The TNT Crust business has generated double-digit compound annual net sales growth over the past four years, with net sales totaling approximately $100 million in 2021. As part of the acquisition, General Mills has also acquired two manufacturing facilities in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and one manufacturing facility in St. Charles, Missouri.

General Mills Inc. represents 606.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.87 billion with the latest information. GIS stock price has been found in the range of $67.99 to $69.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3459876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $67.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.88, while it was recorded at 67.54 for the last single week of trading, and 66.06 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.77. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.34. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $66,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $31,028 million, or 77.90% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,858,055, which is approximately 0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,512,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.39 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 2.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 25,588,430 shares. Additionally, 666 investors decreased positions by around 21,393,954 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 409,980,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,962,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,473,665 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,084,226 shares during the same period.