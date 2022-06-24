For CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [NYSE: PRPB] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $9.96 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Getty Images to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that Craig Peters, CEO, will participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on May 24, 2022.

Mr. Peters will host 1×1 investor meetings as well as a fireside chat at 11:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day, May 24, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat can be found on Getty Images’ investor relations website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II represents 108.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.08 billion with the latest information. PRPB stock price has been found in the range of $9.95 to $9.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 457.85K shares, PRPB reached a trading volume of 6861786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for PRPB stock

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PRPB shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]

Positions in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [NYSE:PRPB] by around 8,859,306 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,070,333 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 59,733,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,663,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,677,864 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,933,487 shares during the same period.