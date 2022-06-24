Enerplus Corporation [ERF] is 18.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] price plunged by -9.60 percent to reach at -$1.33. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Enerplus Releases its 2022 ESG Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced the release of its 2022 ESG report, which provides an update on its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives. Enerplus continues to prioritize ESG focus areas that have the greatest financial impact, or which are operationally important to the organization in reducing risk, enhancing long-term business resilience and profitability, and supporting access to capital. Enerplus’ board of directors continues to be actively engaged in the Company’s approach to managing ESG issues under a governance framework that provides clear oversight and accountability. The 2022 ESG report is available on Enerplus’ website at www.enerplus.com.

A sum of 3807316 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Enerplus Corporation shares reached a high of $14.115 and dropped to a low of $12.46 until finishing in the latest session at $12.52.

The one-year ERF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.8. The average equity rating for ERF stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERF shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

ERF Stock Performance Analysis:

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.12. With this latest performance, ERF shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.91, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enerplus Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.56.

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

ERF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 28.22%.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,679 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KGH LTD with ownership of 12,340,077, which is approximately -5.403% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 9,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.57 million in ERF stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $126.66 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -1.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 14,323,214 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 22,564,489 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 84,350,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,238,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,107,097 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 947,918 shares during the same period.