Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Revenue clocked in at $18.91 billion, down -16.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] closed the trading session at $77.79 on 06/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.77, while the highest price level was $79.0159. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Emerson and Neste Engineering Solutions to Optimize Fintoil Biorefinery Operations for More Efficient, Sustainable Production.

Automation software and advanced digital technologies to maximize performance at world’s third-largest crude tall oil biorefinery, accelerating transition to cleaner fuels.

Fintoil, together with Neste Engineering Solutions, has selected Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) automation software and technologies to maximize the operational performance of its biorefinery being constructed in the port of Hamina-Kotka, Finland. The plant will be the third-largest crude tall oil (CTO) biorefinery in the world and produce advanced biofuel and biochemical feedstocks that help lower emissions and reduce reliance on fossil-based fuels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.33 percent and weekly performance of -8.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 4614722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $107.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $116, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.97. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.93 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.73, while it was recorded at 79.23 for the last single week of trading, and 93.05 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.33%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,744 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,160,568, which is approximately 2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,087,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.12 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 864 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 39,098,969 shares. Additionally, 825 investors decreased positions by around 33,675,438 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 395,487,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,261,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,048,022 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 5,527,489 shares during the same period.