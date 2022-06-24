DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] moved up 2.61: Why It’s Important

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.26%. The company report on June 17, 2022 that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces the results of the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 17, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Shareholders holding an aggregate of approximately 109,897,073 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 66% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on May 5, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to elect Einar Michael Steimler and Joseph H. Pyne to DHT’s Board of Directors, as Class II directors, for a term of three years, (2) to approve the 2022 Incentive Compensation Plan and (3) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.The detailed results of the Annual Meeting were as follows:.

1. Election of DirectorsThe shareholders of DHT voted to elect Einar Michael Steimler and Joseph H. Pyne to DHT’s Board of Directors, as Class II directors, for a term of three years. The votes were cast for each nominee as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, DHT stock dropped by -11.69%. The one-year DHT Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.68. The average equity rating for DHT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 177.40 million shares outstanding and 138.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, DHT stock reached a trading volume of 3729064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 386.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

DHT Stock Performance Analysis:

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DHT Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.61 and a Gross Margin at -1.01. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

DHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $539 million, or 60.10% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,789,014, which is approximately -0.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,978,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.75 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.57 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly -4.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 10,580,136 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 12,595,447 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 70,733,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,909,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,181,535 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,170 shares during the same period.