Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Revenue clocked in at $16.70 million, down -25.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, down -3.77%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2022, including $47.8 million gain on Physical Uranium Holdings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Both documents will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com or on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. The Company’s results reflect earnings attributable to Denison shareholders of $0.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 – including mark-to-market gains of $47.8 million on the Company’s investment in 2.5 million pounds U3O8 of physical uranium holdings. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF.

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison commented, “Our results from the first quarter of 2022 reflect further improvements in the uranium market, as well as an active start to the year for the Company’s Wheeler River and McClean Lake projects.

Denison Mines Corp. stock is now -25.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.04 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.14, which means current price is +4.08% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 6697957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2661, while it was recorded at 1.0292 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4633 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.