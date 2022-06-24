Deere & Company [DE] Revenue clocked in at $45.44 billion, down -13.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] loss -6.42% on the last trading session, reaching $297.51 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Deere Announces Senior Leadership Changes including Ryan Campbell as President, Worldwide Construction & Forestry; Raj Kalathur as CFO.

The Deere & Company Board of Directors has elected Ryan Campbell as President, Worldwide Construction & Forestry and Power Systems effective May 31.

Deere also announced the election of Raj Kalathur as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Deere & Company represents 306.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $89.48 billion with the latest information. DE stock price has been found in the range of $295.59 to $317.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 4230350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $412.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $475 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $355 to $440, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 13.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 42.71.

Trading performance analysis for DE stock

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 367.71, while it was recorded at 317.00 for the last single week of trading, and 366.53 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +31.67. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49.

Deere & Company [DE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 15.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $68,113 million, or 80.60% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,678,757, which is approximately 0.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,243,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 billion in DE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.39 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 4.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,022 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 19,758,255 shares. Additionally, 771 investors decreased positions by around 13,789,365 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 180,691,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,239,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,632,940 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,809,066 shares during the same period.