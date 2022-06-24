Credit Suisse slashes price target on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] – find out why.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] traded at a high on 06/23/22, posting a 1.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.25. The company report on June 3, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy launches green hydrogen project in Minnesota.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company is among the first utilities in the United States to produce zero-carbon hydrogen for blending with its natural gas supply.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) today announced that its green hydrogen project in Minneapolis is operational. The project uses renewable electricity to safely split hydrogen from water, and the zero-carbon hydrogen is then blended at low concentrations with natural gas in the utility’s local distribution system.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3729732 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $17.81 billion, with 629.00 million shares outstanding and 628.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3729732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $30, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNP stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 27 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

How has CNP stock performed recently?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.81, while it was recorded at 27.73 for the last single week of trading, and 28.21 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.32 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -0.79%.

Insider trade positions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $15,679 million, or 92.30% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,506,201, which is approximately 2.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,649,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.32 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 3.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 38,042,736 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 49,511,435 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 476,422,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,976,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,385,794 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 12,522,415 shares during the same period.