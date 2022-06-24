BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] is -88.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BIT Mining Limited [NYSE: BTCM] loss -39.07% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2022 that BIT Mining Announces US$16 Million Registered Direct Offering.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 16,000,000 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) (or pre-funded warrant to purchase certain ADSs (“ADS Equivalent”) in lieu thereof), Series A Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,000,000 ADSs and Series B Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,000,000 ADSs, at a combined purchase price of US$1.00 per ADS (or ADS Equivalent) and associated warrants, in a registered direct offering. Each ADS represents ten (10) Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00005 per share, of BIT Mining. The offering is expected to close on or about June 27, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

BIT Mining Limited represents 71.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.37 million with the latest information. BTCM stock price has been found in the range of $0.622 to $0.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 645.96K shares, BTCM reached a trading volume of 8382514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIT Mining Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.07. With this latest performance, BTCM shares dropped by -61.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.83 for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7619, while it was recorded at 1.0670 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9262 for the last 200 days.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BIT Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIT Mining Limited go to 15.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]

There are presently around $11 million, or 11.30% of BTCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTCM stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 3,504,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.81% of the total institutional ownership; LVW ADVISORS, LLC, holding 1,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in BTCM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.43 million in BTCM stock with ownership of nearly 4.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIT Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in BIT Mining Limited [NYSE:BTCM] by around 1,806,357 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,700,607 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,780,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,287,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTCM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,711 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,167,946 shares during the same period.