Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Stock trading around $0.60 per share: What’s Next?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] loss -2.39% on the last trading session, reaching $0.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Ardelyx Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review XPHOZAH® NDA Tentatively Scheduled for November 16, 2022.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the company that a meeting of the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (Advisory Committee) is tentatively scheduled for November 16, 2022. The Advisory Committee will discuss the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for XPHOZAH for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

As part of its response to Ardelyx’s appeal of the Complete Response Letter received on July 28, 2021, the FDA’s Office of New Drugs (OND) stated that additional input from an Advisory Committee, including the addition of input from expert clinicians who care for patients on dialysis, would be valuable in further considering the clinical meaningfulness of the phosphate lowering effect observed in Ardelyx’s Phase 3 clinical program in order to reach a decision on the company’s formal dispute resolution request. A response from the OND to Ardelyx’s appeal is expected within thirty calendar days after the conclusion of the Advisory Committee meeting.

Ardelyx Inc. represents 130.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $79.24 million with the latest information. ARDX stock price has been found in the range of $0.5709 to $0.6139.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 7719437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.36. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7073, while it was recorded at 0.5761 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9827 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $25 million, or 28.80% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,700,576, which is approximately 1.272% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, holding 4,761,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.41 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly -11.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 9,747,702 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 11,649,790 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,951,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,349,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,372,784 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,432,160 shares during the same period.