American Well Corporation [AMWL] Revenue clocked in at $259.40 million, down -13.74% YTD: What’s Next?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] gained 15.52% or 0.7 points to close at $5.21 with a heavy trading volume of 7365082 shares. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Amwell Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Carrie Nelson as Chief Medical Officer.

Innovative physician leader brings more than two decades experience to Amwell clinical, go to market and customer success initiatives.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a digital care delivery leader, has named Dr. Carrie Nelson as its new Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Nelson will focus on empowering provider and payer organizations as they seek to achieve greater clinical, operational, and financial outcomes through digital care delivery powered by Converge™, Amwell’s enterprise-grade infrastructure software platform. Dr. Nelson will also be responsible for leading clients in their improvement of population health in today’s new era of hybrid healthcare and will have clinical oversight of healthcare professionals practicing on behalf of Amwell clinical partner, the Amwell Medical Group.

It opened the trading session at $4.56, the shares rose to $5.21 and dropped to $4.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMWL points out that the company has recorded -18.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -106.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, AMWL reached to a volume of 7365082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $4.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for AMWL stock

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.59. With this latest performance, AMWL shares gained by 63.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.47 and a Gross Margin at +34.90. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.49.

American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Well Corporation [AMWL]

There are presently around $532 million, or 51.50% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,000,809, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 16,016,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.23 million in AMWL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $64.92 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly 8.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 20,042,536 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 17,384,727 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 80,517,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,945,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,221,865 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,605,796 shares during the same period.