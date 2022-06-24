Accenture plc [ACN] Is Currently -0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] price plunged by -0.20 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Johnson Controls and Accenture Join Forces on New AI-enabled OpenBlue Innovation Centers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Johnson Controls and Accenture will deliver two new Johnson Controls OpenBlue Innovation Centers seeding further development of AI-enabled building control system products and services.

The focus will be on developing new hardware and software built around 5G and IoT, adding greater system connectivity, control and visualization for building environments.

A sum of 3477331 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Accenture plc shares reached a high of $286.28 and dropped to a low of $275.00 until finishing in the latest session at $285.83.

The one-year ACN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.26.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $380 to $420. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $397, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ACN stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACN shares from 395 to 440.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 9.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 41.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 296.41, while it was recorded at 280.25 for the last single week of trading, and 335.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ACN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 12.69%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135,631 million, or 74.10% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,646,379, which is approximately 0.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,216,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.52 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.64 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly 2.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

973 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 22,225,779 shares. Additionally, 966 investors decreased positions by around 24,539,065 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 426,805,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,570,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,840,762 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 3,133,916 shares during the same period.