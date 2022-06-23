Workday Inc. [WDAY] Revenue clocked in at $5.40 billion, down -50.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] loss -1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $136.59 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Workday Elects Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D. to Board of Directors.

President of Howard University Brings Extensive Knowledge of Higher Education and Healthcare Industries to Workday.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that its board of directors has elected Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D. as an independent director.

Workday Inc. represents 251.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.02 billion with the latest information. WDAY stock price has been found in the range of $135.05 to $139.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, WDAY reached a trading volume of 6224659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $228.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $306 to $309, while Societe Generale kept a Buy rating on WDAY stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WDAY shares from 325 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 7.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for WDAY stock

Workday Inc. [WDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, WDAY shares dropped by -17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.38 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.59, while it was recorded at 138.85 for the last single week of trading, and 238.65 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +72.26. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 14.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Workday Inc. [WDAY]

There are presently around $24,791 million, or 92.00% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,152,961, which is approximately 1.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,491,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.07 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly -12.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workday Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 21,427,050 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 19,757,595 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 137,683,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,867,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,059,015 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036,212 shares during the same period.