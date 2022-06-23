why New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.54

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] gained 0.12% or 0.01 points to close at $8.66 with a heavy trading volume of 8459000 shares. The company report on June 6, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK TO ELIMINATE NON-SUFFICIENT FUND FEES; TO ROLL OUT EARLY PAY PRODUCT DURING THIRD QUARTER.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) the parent holding company of New York Community Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the elimination of non-sufficient (“NSF”), uncollected, and unavailable funds fees on all of its consumer and business checking products, and the elimination of transfer fees on its overdraft shield product, effective August 1, 2022.

As part of its review of the Bank’s product offerings and to help customers with their cash flow needs, it also plans to launch Early Pay during the third quarter. This product provides customers access to their direct deposit paycheck up to two days sooner, helping them avoid overdrafts and better manage their spending.

It opened the trading session at $8.83, the shares rose to $8.84 and dropped to $8.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded -25.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 8459000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Stephens kept a Underweight rating on NYCB stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NYCB shares from 13 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 132.23.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.59, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

There are presently around $2,529 million, or 63.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,744,954, which is approximately 1.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,107,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.23 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $171.95 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 6.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 32,132,466 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 29,027,729 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 231,157,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,317,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,299,497 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,012,966 shares during the same period.