Wall Street Analyst Initiated Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DTIL] gained 7.19% or 0.1 points to close at $1.49 with a heavy trading volume of 38996896 shares. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Precision BioSciences Announces $50 Million Offering of Common Stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that it has agreed to sell 35,971,224 shares of its common stock at a price of $1.39 per share, by way of an underwritten offering, for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 24, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to help fund ongoing and planned research and development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $1.52, the shares rose to $1.67 and dropped to $1.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DTIL points out that the company has recorded -81.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 900.10K shares, DTIL reached to a volume of 38996896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTIL shares is $10.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Precision BioSciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DTIL stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DTIL shares from 24 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precision BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for DTIL stock

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.14. With this latest performance, DTIL shares dropped by -12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8642, while it was recorded at 1.3000 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0701 for the last 200 days.

Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.11. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92.

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precision BioSciences Inc. [DTIL]

There are presently around $44 million, or 51.80% of DTIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,566,690, which is approximately 3.989% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,269,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 million in DTIL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.01 million in DTIL stock with ownership of nearly 11.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Precision BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:DTIL] by around 5,092,926 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,146,141 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 21,373,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,612,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTIL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,508,806 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,893 shares during the same period.