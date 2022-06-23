Wall Street Analyst Initiated CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. What else is Wall St. saying

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] price plunged by -7.61 percent to reach at -$5.33. The company report on June 11, 2022 that CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Results from its Phase 1 COBALT™-LYM Trial of CTX130™ in Relapsed or Refractory T Cell Malignancies at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.

-70% overall response rate (ORR) and 30% complete response (CR) rate in peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL) at Dose Level 3 (DL3) and above; clinical benefit for 90% of patients-.

-Well tolerated safety profile across all dose levels with no DLTs observed-.

A sum of 7417972 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares reached a high of $75.24 and dropped to a low of $59.82 until finishing in the latest session at $64.67.

The one-year CRSP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.23. The average equity rating for CRSP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $115.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 19.90.

CRSP Stock Performance Analysis:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.01. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 14.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.31, while it was recorded at 64.02 for the last single week of trading, and 74.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CRISPR Therapeutics AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.82 and a Gross Margin at +98.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.49.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,576 million, or 61.50% of CRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,404,071, which is approximately 3.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 4,619,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.38 million in CRSP stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $323.38 million in CRSP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

241 institutional holders increased their position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ:CRSP] by around 13,264,397 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 5,007,944 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 32,815,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,087,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSP stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,087,891 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,158,506 shares during the same period.