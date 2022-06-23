Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $3.33 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Wow Week Arrives at Zulily on June 20: Score the Lowest Prices of the Season.

The annual week-long shopping event at Zulily kicks off June 20, delivering seven full days of massive savings on the most beloved brands, including Dyson, Melissa & Doug, MCM, Birkenstock, and more.

Online retailer Zulily today announced the arrival of Wow Week, a special shopping event that offers its lowest prices of the season on everything from apparel and kids’ toys to jewelry and homewares. Though every day is exciting at Zulily with unique items and limited-time deals, beginning June 20, Zulily will offer moms a whole week of “wow!” with even bigger surprise deals added each day.

Qurate Retail Inc. represents 379.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.22 billion with the latest information. QRTEA stock price has been found in the range of $3.22 to $3.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 5176429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $1,083 million, or 89.20% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 50,793,323, which is approximately -1.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,053,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.06 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $65.38 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 38,027,638 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 35,665,763 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 252,411,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,104,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,751,697 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 12,858,596 shares during the same period.