Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] price plunged by -1.17 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on May 5, 2022 that HanesBrands Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results, Exceeding Expectations for Sales and EPS as Company Continues to Execute Full Potential Plan.

Net sales from continuing operations of $1.58 billion increase 5% over prior year; increase 7% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.32; Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.34.

A sum of 8436143 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.82M shares. Hanesbrands Inc. shares reached a high of $10.36 and dropped to a low of $10.10 until finishing in the latest session at $10.16.

The one-year HBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.27. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $26 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on HBI stock. On July 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.18 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.42, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 15.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.01. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 2.90%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,219 million, or 93.80% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,582,047, which is approximately 2.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,394,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.58 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $246.92 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 9.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 32,138,382 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 24,432,498 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 256,551,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,122,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,707,058 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,928,495 shares during the same period.