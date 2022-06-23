Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] is -64.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] surged by $1.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.12 during the day while it closed the day at $32.77. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First quarter revenue grows 25% year-over-year to $565.4 million.

Net loss per share of $41.58, primarily driven by non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion or $41.11 per share.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock has also gained 11.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TDOC stock has declined by -53.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.69% and lost -64.31% year-on date.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $5.01 billion, with 160.53 million shares outstanding and 158.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 6053958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $58.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $40, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.96. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.94, while it was recorded at 31.00 for the last single week of trading, and 84.97 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,398 million, or 84.10% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,466,931, which is approximately 2.879% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,238,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.14 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $338.04 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -1.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 12,605,691 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 13,570,474 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 113,384,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,560,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,512 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,354,884 shares during the same period.