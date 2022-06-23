SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] Stock trading around $1.98 per share: What’s Next?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] traded at a high on 06/22/22, posting a 4.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.98. The company report on May 24, 2022 that SPI Solar Launches 7.2MWac/8.39MWdc Community Solar Project in Southern California.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its SPI Solar division has begun development for a 7.2MWac

“This is another great utility-scale project that further strengthens our growing market share in California, one of the leading renewables markets in the US and home to our company,” said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. “California is an inherently sustainable market, underpinned by a growing economy and appetite for energy with well-defined clean energy targets. We are proud to be a part of the solution helping to achieve these sustainability goals.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4479337 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stands at 9.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.20%.

The market cap for SPI stock reached $51.50 million, with 25.77 million shares outstanding and 21.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 719.92K shares, SPI reached a trading volume of 4479337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has SPI stock performed recently?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, SPI shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0834, while it was recorded at 1.8660 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6197 for the last 200 days.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.16. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.29.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.00% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 369,878, which is approximately 1603.722% of the company’s market cap and around 28.62% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 200,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in SPI stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.36 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 1,402,102 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,205,792 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,971,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,636,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 811,028 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,186,340 shares during the same period.