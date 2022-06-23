Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] moved down -0.72: Why It’s Important

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] slipped around -0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.03 at the close of the session, down -0.72%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock is now -51.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCL Stock saw the intraday high of $38.00 and lowest of $36.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.27, which means current price is +8.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 7038383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.34. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -35.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.28 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.62, while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading, and 76.43 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $7,168 million, or 76.70% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 28,886,916, which is approximately 5.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,355,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $871.16 million in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $811.13 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -8.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 14,714,212 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 11,247,999 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 166,197,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,159,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,584,905 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,124 shares during the same period.