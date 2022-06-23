Regis Corporation [RGS] Stock trading around $0.90 per share: What’s Next?

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] gained 36.36% or 0.24 points to close at $0.90 with a heavy trading volume of 4471699 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Regis Corporation Receives Continued Listing Notice From NYSE.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced that it has received written notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company does not presently meet certain NYSE continued listing standards. Under the NYSE continued listing standards, the Company is required to maintain (a) a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, and (b) an average market capitalization of at least $50 million over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, and at the same time total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50 million. As set forth in the Notice, as of June 10, 2022, the 30 trading-day average price of the Company’s common stock was $0.89; as of June 10, 2022 the 30 trading-day average market capitalization was $40.7 million, and its last reported stockholders’ equity was $11.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

Pursuant to applicable NYSE rules, the Company plans to timely notify the NYSE that it intends to pursue actions to meet the minimum average share price requirement by pursuing measures that are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The NYSE provides for a period of six months following receipt of the Notice for the Company to meet the share price standard and regain compliance for continued listing on the NYSE.

It opened the trading session at $0.65, the shares rose to $0.9494 and dropped to $0.6301, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RGS points out that the company has recorded -56.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, RGS reached to a volume of 4471699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regis Corporation [RGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for RGS stock

Regis Corporation [RGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.25. With this latest performance, RGS shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0446, while it was recorded at 0.6868 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1027 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.50 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,823.70. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,140.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$46,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regis Corporation [RGS]

There are presently around $13 million, or 42.60% of RGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 2,895,766, which is approximately 9.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,259,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in RGS stocks shares; and BIRCH RUN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, currently with $1.09 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 3,029,188 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,924,809 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,440,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,394,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 504,291 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,808,933 shares during the same period.