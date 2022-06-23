Quotient Limited [QTNT] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $5

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] gained 14.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.43 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Quotient Limited Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Announcement to Friday, June 24th and Provides a Preview of Financials.

Pre-announces FY 2022 revenue of $38.5 million.

Secured $1.4 million of orders in Q1 FY23 for recently CE Marked Extended IH MosaiQ Solution.

Quotient Limited represents 102.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.36 million with the latest information. QTNT stock price has been found in the range of $0.41 to $0.5283.

If compared to the average trading volume of 667.52K shares, QTNT reached a trading volume of 8262578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quotient Limited [QTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTNT shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2017, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while UBS kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for QTNT stock

Quotient Limited [QTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.97. With this latest performance, QTNT shares gained by 22.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4983, while it was recorded at 0.3592 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6338 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.05.

Return on Total Capital for QTNT is now -44.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.68. Additionally, QTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Limited [QTNT] managed to generate an average of -$249,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quotient Limited [QTNT]

There are presently around $28 million, or 83.00% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 10,157,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 million in QTNT stocks shares; and POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $3.46 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 4,761,302 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,262,742 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 63,093,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,117,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,240 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,443,107 shares during the same period.