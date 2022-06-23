PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Revenue clocked in at $14.38 billion, down -33.66% YTD: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on June 21, 2022 that PulteGroup’s Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for July 26, 2022.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on PulteGroup’s website. To listen to the webcast, log on five minutes prior to the call at www.pultegroup.com and select the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab.

A sum of 4539952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. PulteGroup Inc. shares reached a high of $38.36 and dropped to a low of $35.83 until finishing in the latest session at $37.92.

The one-year PHM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.47. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $56.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $49, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.45, while it was recorded at 37.41 for the last single week of trading, and 47.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

PHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,843 million, or 92.40% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,748,609, which is approximately 0.953% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,430,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $870.92 million in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $434.02 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -10.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 17,456,470 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 25,130,076 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 168,423,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,010,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,949,591 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 6,858,648 shares during the same period.