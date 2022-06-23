Piper Sandler slashes price target on U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] – find out why.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] closed the trading session at $0.99 on 06/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8911, while the highest price level was $1.05. The company report on June 21, 2022 that ProFrac Holding Corp. To Acquire U.S. Well Services, Inc.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) (“ProFrac” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS”) in a stock-for-stock transaction with an exchange ratio of 0.0561 shares of ProFrac Class A common stock for each share of USWS Class A common stock. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of USWS stockholders.

The combination creates a market leader in NextGen frac solutions and a combined company with an expected 44 active fleets by the end of 2022:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.16 percent and weekly performance of 42.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, USWS reached to a volume of 17075032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $1.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

USWS stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.74. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 68.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7995, while it was recorded at 0.7771 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4740 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 51.00% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 19,796,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,757,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 million in USWS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.34 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 4790.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 6,438,678 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,867,887 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 30,038,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,344,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,972 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 266,797 shares during the same period.