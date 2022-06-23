Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain 30.57% so far this year. What now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] traded at a low on 06/22/22, posting a -3.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $228.81. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Scott Sheffield, will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 22, at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast – click here. A few days after the presentation, access to an archived version of the webcast will be available by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, selecting ‘Investors,’ and then selecting ‘Earnings & Webcasts.’.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4688590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.79%.

The market cap for PXD stock reached $60.29 billion, with 243.00 million shares outstanding and 240.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 4688590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $303.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PXD shares from 175 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 11.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PXD stock performed recently?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.51. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.50, while it was recorded at 237.57 for the last single week of trading, and 214.87 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 17.40%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $52,320 million, or 92.20% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,961,809, which is approximately -9.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,778,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.94 billion in PXD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.72 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 9.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 590 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 24,747,663 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 16,761,595 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 178,738,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,247,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,018,504 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 928,020 shares during the same period.