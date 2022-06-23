Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Stock trading around $100.10 per share: What’s Next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] gained 2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $100.10 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Kaival Brands Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Recently Signed Agreement with Affiliate of Philip Morris International Could Dramatically Drive Global Distribution; Accelerate Delivery of a Smoke-Free Future.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), the exclusive U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), which are intended for adults 21 and over, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Philip Morris International Inc. represents 1.55 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $155.67 billion with the latest information. PM stock price has been found in the range of $97.68 to $100.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 6782358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $111.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $130 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $105, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.49, while it was recorded at 98.70 for the last single week of trading, and 98.66 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $115,330 million, or 76.40% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,604,996, which is approximately 1.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,511,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.87 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 940 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 76,933,232 shares. Additionally, 838 investors decreased positions by around 61,367,801 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 1,039,132,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,177,433,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,754,414 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,843,973 shares during the same period.