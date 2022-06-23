MetLife Inc. [MET] Is Currently -1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] loss -1.25% or -0.78 points to close at $61.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4452047 shares. The company report on June 16, 2022 that MetLife Names Chris Rosello Head of Federal Government Relations.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Chris Rosello will join the company as vice president and head of Federal Government Relations, effective July 5, 2022. He will lead the team responsible for representing MetLife’s interests before key federal stakeholders. Rosello will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Susan Greenwell, senior vice president and head of Global Government Relations.

“A strong legislative strategy is essential to creating a policy environment that brings value to our customers,” said Greenwell. “With his deep experience developing and implementing legislative strategies for a wide range of financial issues, Chris will play a critical role in strengthening our ability to advance MetLife’s policy advocacy initiatives.”.

It opened the trading session at $61.39, the shares rose to $62.4298 and dropped to $61.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MET points out that the company has recorded 5.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -11.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, MET reached to a volume of 4452047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on MET stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 74 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.11, while it was recorded at 61.75 for the last single week of trading, and 65.18 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 9.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $37,762 million, or 75.90% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,186,350, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,433,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.58 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly 0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 612 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 34,003,727 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 42,470,099 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 527,424,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 603,898,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,949,298 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,598,412 shares during the same period.