Market cap of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] reaches 2.44B – now what?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] slipped around -2.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.03 at the close of the session, down -10.90%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that 8th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit – Greece Concluded With Great Success.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The 8th Capital Link Maritime Leaders Summit took place in Athens, on June 6th 2022, and it was a Posidonia Conference Program Event.

The tile of this forum was “Greek Shipping at the Forefront of Global Trade – Driving the Industry Forward – Prospects in a Changing World”.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is now 6.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBLK Stock saw the intraday high of $26.44 and lowest of $23.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.99, which means current price is +28.50% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 7057721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $37.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SBLK stock performed recently?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, SBLK shares dropped by -24.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.59, while it was recorded at 26.23 for the last single week of trading, and 25.15 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.49 and a Gross Margin at +55.66. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

There are presently around $1,499 million, or 56.50% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 26,021,457, which is approximately 0.109% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,576,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.49 million in SBLK stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $57.12 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 2.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 13,377,026 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,908,487 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 33,309,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,595,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,497,224 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,077 shares during the same period.